LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green announced she won't be seeking re-election.
Green has served two terms on the council representing District 1.
In a Facebook post Thursday, she said serving the district has been one of the greatest honors of her life.
Green said she's filed a letter of intent to run for Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge, Division 6. The position is currently held by Judge Olu Stevens, who will be retiring.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.