LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is giving away an unforgettable holiday experience to one lucky customer.
The company says for just $17.95, one lucky winner will win a 'Beam Snow Globe' experience.
It's time to spread cheers! For just $17.95, we're selling a one-of-a-kind snow globe experience to help one person raise a glass with friends and family while remaining physically distant! This item will be available via our online store Thursday at 12 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/Mru8NRTRaR— Jim Beam (@JimBeam) December 7, 2020
Officials with Jim Beam hope "to help one person raise a glass with friends and family while remaining physically distant," the company said in a tweet.
Jim Beam will bring the globes to your home for the night and you can put them in either your yard or driveway. The setup will include three large snow globe domes and a licensed bartender.
You can try to buy it starting this Thursday at noon here.
