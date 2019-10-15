LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The John Schnatter Foundation is donating $500,000 to renovate Jeffersonville High School's baseball field.
Greater Clark County Schools announced the donation Tuesday. The money will go toward a new turf infield on the school's Don Poole Field as well as a new outfield fence. The stadium will be named John H. Schnatter Stadium.
Schnatter, who founded Papa John's, played on the baseball team when he was a student at Jeffersonville and said he developed many long-lasting relationships on the field.
He said he's excited to give the next generation a facility to learn some of those same lessons he did.
The school's principal, Julie Straight, thanked Schnatter and the foundation, saying it will take the facility to the next level.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.