LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UPS Worldport in Louisville is playing a vital role in the distribution of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Just days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use, the first shipments are being sent to cities across the country from a warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. The first truck full of the vaccine rolled into the UPS facility Monday to be unloaded, sorted, loaded onto planes and flown out for delivery.
On Friday, the FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. It's a one-shot vaccine as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are both two shots, given weeks apart.
UPS played an integral part in getting the previous vaccines sent around the country after those were approved. Spokeswoman Michelle Polk said they're excited to be a part of it for the third time.
"For people living in the Louisville area — I think what's so interesting about this is a lot of people know UPS-ers, people that work here at Worldport, and to know that your friends, your family members have been such an essential part of this vaccine distribution and a truly historic moment in US history — I think that's something to be really proud of," Polk said.
UPS can't say where the vaccines will be going. It is unclear when Kentucky or Indiana will get allotments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or how much. The Louisville Health Department did say it fully expects to get doses of the vaccines, but there is no word on the timing of the vaccine arrival.
