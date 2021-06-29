LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former middle school substitute teacher accused of raping an eighth-grade student was in Scott County Circuit Court in Kentucky Monday.
According to a report by LEX 18, the attorney for Alexandria Allen entered a not guilty plea and waived formal arraignment.
A grand jury indicted the former Royal Spring Middle School fill-in teacher on three counts of third-degree rape.
According to the arrest warrant, Allen came into contact with the 15-year-old when she was in a position of authority or public trust. Police say the teen told them he had sexual relations with the 25-year-old. An arrest warrant states the alleged crimes happened between March and October of 2020.
His mother said last fall she found nude images and videos of Allen and her son on her son's cell phone. At the time, she said Allen was her son's tutor.
"I was disgusted because you're supposed to be helping him, and she wasn't helping him at all," she said.
In court, Allen's attorney requested a bond reduction for Allen. After some discussion, the judge lowered it from $50,000 to $5,000. He also ordered Allen to wear an ankle monitor when she gets out of jail.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.
