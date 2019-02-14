LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County judge has ruled that Brooks Houck's felony theft case will be moved 90 miles outside of Bardstown.
The judge said Bowling Green is the most convenient location for Houck to get a fair trial because of media attention surrounding the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. While Houck's theft case has nothing to do with the disappearance, he has been named the main suspect in her case. He is also the father of her youngest child.
One of the main arguments to move the case by Judge John Seay is continuous and extensive coverage by Louisville television stations. He said the case is also subject to intense social media scrutiny.
In court documents, Seay said Bowling Green does not get Louisville TV stations, and therefore, it would reduce the chance of exposing jurors to news accounts during the trial.
Last summer, Houck was indicted on four felony theft charges and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly stealing more than 200 bundles of shingles from Lowe's.
A trial date has yet to be set.
