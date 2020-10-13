LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge sentenced Joseph Oberhansley on Tuesday to life in prison without parole.
Oberhansley was found guilty of murder and burglary in connection to the murder and dismemberment of Tammy Jo Blanton. He was found not guilty of rape. Three days later, a jury recommended a life sentence.
"I did not kill Tammy Blanton," Oberhansley said out a courtroom Tuesday. "Two black guys did."
NOW: A southern Indiana judge has sentenced Joseph Oberhansley to life in prison without parole. “I did not kill Tammy Blanton,” Oberhansley said. “Two black guys did.”A jury found him guilty of Blanton’s murder in September. pic.twitter.com/yrq60ENADq— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) October 13, 2020
Oberhansley has maintained his innocence since his arrest. On the stand in his own defense, Oberhansley said Blanton had been killed by two men, who were still inside the home when he arrived. He said the men knocked him out, so he grabbed a knife when he woke up because he wasn't sure if they were still there.
During his closing remarks, defense attorney Bart Betteau argued that in order to prove the murder charge, prosecutors must establish that Oberhansley went to Blanton's home with the intent to kill her. He told jurors Oberhansley's purpose for visiting the home was to talk with Blanton and get his property.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull decided against seeking the death penalty in 2019 after the defense agreed not to bring up his past history of mental illness.
"I told the people of Clark County many years ago that this was something that I intended to see through and to make sure that this man was held accountable for his actions," Mull said back in September. "He was brought to justice and removed from the streets, and so today, that happened."
The trial was held in Clark County but the jury was seated in Allen County in northeastern Indiana because of the intense media coverage the case has received in the southern part of the state over the past four years.
Oberhansley said he plans to appeal the judge's decision.
- Jury recommends Joseph Oberhansley spend life in prison for Jeffersonville woman's brutal murder
- Joseph Oberhansley found guilty of murder in death, dismemberment of southern Indiana woman
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.