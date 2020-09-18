JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Six years and one week to the day after a Jeffersonville woman was found slaughtered in her home, the man accused of killing her and eating parts of her body was found guilty Friday.
Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty of murder and burglary in connection to the murder and dismemberment of Tammy Jo Blanton. He was found not guilty of rape.
Jurors heard gruesome details all week and viewed crime scene photos of Blanton's murder. The trial was punctuated by outbursts from Oberhansley as he interrupted the prosecution and witnesses.
During closing arguments Friday, as Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull was making his final plea to the jury, Oberhansley interrupted several times. Mull said Oberhansley raped Blanton, before stabbing her several times and cutting out her organs.
Oberhansley has maintained his innocence since his arrest. On the stand in his own defense Thursday, Oberhansley said Blanton had been killed by two men, who were still inside the home when he arrived. He said the men knocked him out, so he grabbed a knife when he woke up because he wasn't sure if they were still there.
Oberhansley's outbursts Friday came as Mull was addressing Oberhansley's testimony from Thursday. It wasn't the first outburst from Oberhansley: Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael briefly cleared the courtroom Thursday after he began shouting as a witness testified.
Oberhansley finally calmed down but continued shaking his head as Mull continued his closing argument.
During his closing remarks, defense attorney Bart Betteau argued that in order to prove the murder charge, prosecutors must establish that Oberhansley went to Blanton's home with the intent to kill her. He told jurors Oberhansley's purpose for visiting the home was to talk with Blanton and get his property.
Betteau also reminded the jury of crime scene pictures and medical reports presented, claiming the state's evidence does not fully prove burglary or rape.
This story will be updated.
