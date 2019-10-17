LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a new trial date for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her body parts.
Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 3 in South Bend, Indiana, for Joseph Oberhansley's case. Oberhansley is accused of killing and dismembering Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville, Indiana, home in September 2014.
In August, a judge in Jeffersonville declared a mistrial after a witness brought up Oberhansley's past drug use and previous time in prison during testimony. A few weeks later, a judge stopped selection of a second jury from Hamilton County, Indiana, because potential jurors said they were familiar with the case.
