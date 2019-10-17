LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a new trial date for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her body parts.

Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 3 in South Bend, Indiana, for Joseph Oberhansley's case. Oberhansley is accused of killing and dismembering Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville, Indiana, home in September 2014.

The home in Jeffersonville where Tammy Jo Blanton was found dead in 2014.

In August, a judge in Jeffersonville declared a mistrial after a witness brought up Oberhansley's past drug use and previous time in prison during testimony. A few weeks later, a judge stopped selection of a second jury from Hamilton County, Indiana, because potential jurors said they were familiar with the case.

