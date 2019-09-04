NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jury selection in the trial of accused killer Joseph Oberhansley ended abruptly Wednesday afternoon after the judge granted a motion end the proceedings and move the trial from Hamilton County, Indiana, to another county.

Judge Vicki Carmichael made the decision to grant the motion by the defense late Wednesday afternoon. The trial has now been rescheduled for January or February 2020.

Judge Carmichael made the decision after the defense argued that jurors were being eliminated so rapidly that they would run out of potential jurors in the jury pool before everyone could be seated.

At the time of the motion, 31 out of 75 potential jurors had already been excused.

Oberhansley is accused of killing ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in her Jeffersonville home and eating part of her organs in September 2014.

Tammy Jo Blanton was killed in her home in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Sept. 11, 2014. (WDRB file photo)

Jury selection was taking place in Hamilton County because of the heavy media coverage of the case. A jury was initially selected in August, but Judge Carmichael declared a mistrial after a witness mentioned Oberhansley's past drug use, which both sides have agreed not to bring up during the trial.

A total of 75 potential jurors were scheduled to show up Wednesday, but there were 19 late deferrals and six no shows. That left the pool of potential jurors at 50.

If a jury had been seated, they would have been bused to Clark County for the trial, where they would remain sequestered until it concluded. That includes weekends.

