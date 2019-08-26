LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trial date has been set for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body after a judge declared a mistrial last week in court.
Jury selection for Joseph Oberhansley is now scheduled to start up again on Sept. 4.
Oberhansley is facing murder, rape and other charges, after prosecutors say he killed Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home in 2014. Court documents say he mutilated her body and cooked and ate some of her organs.
A judge declared the mistrial last week after a jury had been selected in Hamilton County. A witness took the stand and brought up Oberhansley's past drug use and criminal history, which were not allowed to be discussed.
A new jury will need to be selected in order for the trial to proceed. Oberhansley is facing life in prison.
