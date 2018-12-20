BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling Nelson County a "media circus," the attorney for Brooks Houck said his client's felony theft trial needs to be moved to a different county.
"I don't have a particular county in mind. I just don't know, that if we're anywhere near Bardstown, that Mr. Houck can get a fair trial," said Brian Butler, an attorney for Houck.
Houck was arrested and indicted by a Nelson County Grand Jury in July for stealing more than 200 bundles of shingles from Lowe's. He faces four felony theft counts and misdemeanor theft counts.
"Every time something comes up, Louisville is covering it," Butler said. "Those are Louisville TV stations right now."
"They're going to go wherever we go," Judge John Seay replied.
"That's probably true," Butler said.
The attention Houck has garnered isn't from the theft case. It comes from the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, who has been presumed dead by law enforcement. Houck and Rogers were dating and had a child together. He's the main suspect in that case but has never been charged.
Rogers' family was in court Thursday for Houck's theft hearing.
"This part's none of my business, but what happened to Crystal is," said Till Ballard, Rogers' grandfather. "I hope that I live long enough to see whoever murdered Crystal is blown into hell. That's the way I feel. I can't help it."
Two counties up for discussion to move the theft case to included Hart County and Metcalfe County.
"We are not saying we are opposed," Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Terry Geoghegan said. "We do want to have a say in what the new venue might be if the judge decided to move it. And I think he will."
Seay did not make a decision Thursday. That will come Jan. 17. But he said he will keep the trial date set in Nelson County for Jan. 28 in case he decides to keep the case in Nelson County.
If Houck is found guilty, he could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
