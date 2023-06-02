LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday, June 3, marks 12 years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.
She was last seen on June 3, 2011, after spending a night out with friends in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police said she was headed home but never got to her apartment at the intersection of West Ninth Street and North College Avenue.
She was reported missing later that day.
A group will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Avenue on College apartments to put up Spierer's missing posters.
Police are still actively searching for Spierer.
Anyone with information her location is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.
