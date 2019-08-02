LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A juvenile is dead and another person is hurt after a double shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of 25th and Bank Street.
One victim was at 25th and Bank, the second victim was found a block away at 25th and St. Xavier.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital. One victim, a juvenile, died at the hospital, said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. The second victim was taken into surgery but is expected to survive, according to LMPD.
The identity of the victims is not known at this time.
No one has been arrested.
If you have any information about the shootings, police ask that you call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
