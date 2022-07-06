LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kansas family visiting Louisville for a high-profile AAU basketball tournament was hit by a car Wednesday night while walking through downtown Louisville.
Ava Jones, her parents and her brother were hit around 8 p.m. Tuesday while standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said. Court documents indicated that all four were taken to the hospital in critical condition. In an update Wednesday morning, Ruoff said Jones' parents remained in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital, with she was in serious condition. Ruoff said Jones' brother — who was classified as a "child" — was treated for minor injuries.
The family was in town for the "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Jones plays on Wheat State Elite.
According to 24/7 Sports, Jones is a star basketball player at Nickerson High School in Kansas. Just a few days ago, on July 3, Jones committed to play college basketball at the University of Iowa. An incoming senior at Nickerson, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during her junior season.
GO HAWKS💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/L3zBktDJIx— Ava Jones (@avajones_35) July 3, 2022
ESPN has Jones rated as the No. 83 player in the 2023 class.
Ruoff said the suspected driver was taken into custody after the incident. Court documents identify the driver as 33-year-old Michael Hurley. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections around 9:45 p.m.
