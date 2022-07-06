LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kansas family visiting Louisville for a high-profile AAU basketball tournament was hit by a car Wednesday night while walking through downtown Louisville.

Ava Jones, her parents and her brother were hit around 8 p.m. Tuesday while standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said. Court documents indicated that all four were taken to the hospital in critical condition. In an update Wednesday morning, Ruoff said Jones' parents remained in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital, with she was in serious condition. Ruoff said Jones' brother — who was classified as a "child" — was treated for minor injuries. 

[RELATED: Police identify driver accused of hitting 4 people in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening]

The family was in town for the "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Jones plays on Wheat State Elite.

According to 24/7 Sports, Jones is a star basketball player at Nickerson High School in Kansas. Just a few days ago, on July 3, Jones committed to play college basketball at the University of Iowa. An incoming senior at Nickerson, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during her junior season.

ESPN has Jones rated as the No. 83 player in the 2023 class.

Ruoff said the suspected driver was taken into custody after the incident. Court documents identify the driver as 33-year-old Michael Hurley. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections around 9:45 p.m. 

Michael Hurley

This booking photo from Louisville Metro Corrections dated July 5, 2022, shows 33-year-old Michael Hurley. (Louisville Metro Corrections)

Investigators said Hurley was trying to make a turn from East Market Street to North 2nd Street "but failed to negotiate the turn." That's when he left the road and drove on the sidewalk, "where he struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four."

Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn." 

Hurley did not have a driver's license with him, according to the arrest report. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.