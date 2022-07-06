LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver suspected of hitting four people in downtown Louisville late Tuesday night.
The three adults and a juvenile were standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and East Market streets when they were hit around 8 o'clock Tuesday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff.
Court documents indicate that all four are in critical condition.
Ruoff said the suspected driver was taken into custody after the incident. Court documents identify the driver as 33-year-old Michael Hurley. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections around 9:45 p.m.
Investigators say Hurley was trying to make a turn from E. Market Street to N. 2nd Street "but failed to negotiate the turn." That's when he left the road and drove on the sidewalk, "where he struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four."
Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."
Hurley did not have a driver's license with him, according to the arrest report. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
