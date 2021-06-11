LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some good news for students at 16 Kentucky colleges.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) will not raise tuition for the 2021-22 school year.
The board voted to freeze tuition at the current rate of $179 per credit hour. Members said several factors went into the decision, including the financial hardships many have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who've been affected in numerous ways, including job loss. The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families," KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said in a news release Friday.
Additionally, the board voted to give full-time faculty and staff bonuses of $2,000.
The system includes Jefferson Community College, Elizabethtown Community College and others in the state.
