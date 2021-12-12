LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Two women are going the extra mile to help those in need stay warm during the colder months.
From their businesses, to their sense of style, to their upbeat personalities, Sheila Curtis and Kassi Clifford are two peas in a pod.
When first meeting them, you'd think the pair has been best friends forever, but the two only met a few months ago.
Clifford started her business, Louisville Beauty and Wellness, in January on the second floor of a building on Bardstown Road, before welcoming Curtis and her business, Rock N Roll Hippie Hair Salon, on the first floor over the summer.
Both have experienced their own hardships and say they wanted to find a way to give back to those who need a little extra help to make it through the winter months.
"We were like we need to do something for people who are in need. Not necessarily just homeless but anybody who is cold and needs a little help," said Clifford.
Clifford and Curtis set up a Christmas tree on the sidewalk, which they have now named the "Keep Louisville Warm Tree."
The two have been placing scarves, gloves, hand warmers, hats and other cold weather essentials around the tree, free to whoever needs it.
"People can just take the items without any paperwork, without having to ask, just take what you need," said Clifford.
"We literally fill that tree pretty much every day. We hope to see the Highlands, all the businesses down here jump in on it as well, and downtown too," said Curtis.
The two have bought many of the items themselves, but have started receiving donations like shoes and coats to place under the tree. They are also encouraging people to donate portable heaters.
"Things that could literally be the difference between life and death when it's freezing," said Clifford.
Clifford says she is happy to see people have already started using the tree and knows it will do a lot of good.
"I've been there when I was a newly divorced mom I couldn't afford poster board for my kids one time for a school project, so I can't even imagine kids even at bus stops that are cold," said Clifford.
Curtis also knows the struggle of not being able to afford what she needs, all too well.
"I literally was doing whatever I could through the pandemic to eat every week, and I have a grown daughter, she still matters," said Curtis. "Basically I lost everything is the way I feel and I had to start all over."
Curtis says she doesn't know what she would have done if people hadn't helped her and says she and Clifford agree the right thing to do is to give back to others who need a helping hand.
"Initially we were just going to keep it just through New Year's but the more we talked about it, it's cold through February so we might make it a Valentine's tree in February," said Clifford.
The women say donations can be brought inside to them during store hours, or they can be left in a bin located beneath the tree any time of the day.
You can find the tree at 1827 Bardstown Road.
