LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky R&B Fest is coming to KFC Yum! Center this summer.

Keith Sweat, Tevin Campbell, Raheem DeVaughn, 112 and H-Town will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 3, according to a news release.

Sweat has released a dozen albums and multiple hits, including "I Want Her," "Something Just Ain't Right" and "Make You Sweat."

Tickets are planned to go on sale Feb. 25. To purchase tickets, click here.

