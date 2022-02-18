LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky R&B Fest is coming to KFC Yum! Center this summer.
Keith Sweat, Tevin Campbell, Raheem DeVaughn, 112 and H-Town will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 3, according to a news release.
📣 Concert Announcement!The Kentucky R&B Fest with Keith Sweat & Friends is going down at the #KFCYumCenter Friday, June 3rd! Pre-Sale: February 24th @ 10am-10pmOn-Sale: February 25th @ 10am🎟: https://t.co/RhbIyYoZTnℹ: https://t.co/Rs7Rzx9Epu pic.twitter.com/E5pMF0iaAc— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 18, 2022
Sweat has released a dozen albums and multiple hits, including "I Want Her," "Something Just Ain't Right" and "Make You Sweat."
Tickets are planned to go on sale Feb. 25. To purchase tickets, click here.
