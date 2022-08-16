LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said there is "at least" one reported person with serious injuries. He or she will be transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
