LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that has already claimed 25 lives this week, some local organizations are doing what they can to help.
In Louisville, the Bats are asking fans to show up to the team's 1:05 p.m. game Sunday with supplies and donations for flooding victims. The team will also auction off a jersey signed by Jack Harlow. The proceeds and donations will be delivered to eastern Kentucky.
Fans can bring the donations to the Hall of Fame area of Slugger Field anytime after noon Sunday and during the game.
"We just wanted to step in to do a little bit of what we could to try to help as much as we can utilizing our reach here and our community," said Bats President Greg Galiette.
The Bats organization wanted to volunteer in some way after learning about an employee whose fiancé lives in the eastern Kentucky area.
"He was describing to me what she had been telling him about what had been taking place there this past week, and again, it's just horrible," said Galiette.
Jefferson County Public Schools is teaming up with the Jefferson County Teachers Association to collect gift cards, cleaning supplies and donations to deliver to the impacted areas.
"JCPS families and staff have a long history of stepping up to help others in times of crisis," the district said in an email.
Across the river, up to Indianapolis, organizations are also taking notice.
USA UP STAR, a disaster relief effort, is organizing its efforts to get to eastern Kentucky with necessary resources. The group plans to have boots on the ground providing food, water, restroom and laundry facilities and cots.
"We're going to help volunteer as much help as we can to get going because it's right in our back yard," said the group's CEO Klayton South.
Several organizations in the area are stepping up to help because they believe it is a critical time for our state, and others, to come together.
