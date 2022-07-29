Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a foot of rain has devastated portions of eastern Kentucky this week, leaving more than a dozen people dead and a community working to rescue neighbors before cleanup can even begin.
Recovery efforts will ramp up as floodwaters recede, but more rain is expected over the weekend. Conditions were too treacherous Friday morning for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to survey flooding damage on the ground. Instead, he and federal officials opted for an aerial tour over Breathitt County.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Beshear said 16 people are confirmed dead. But others remain unaccounted for, so that number is, unfortunately, expected to rise.
President Joe Biden approved an initial request for a disaster declaration in 13 Kentucky counties including Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolf counties. Federal funding is critical to recovery efforts for Kentuckians impacted by the historic flooding.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
If you're looking to help, here are the best organizations to use:
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: Click here to donate
Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
You can also drop off cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items and water at the ARH Lexington office at 2260 Executive Drive
Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture
You can drop off bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A in Frankfort
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Aug. 5
Questions? Call 502-573-0282
American Red Cross in Kentucky: Click here to donate
In a news conference Friday, Beshear said the work won't stop when the water recedes.
"We're going to need volunteers for a lot, but we're going to need them in the days and the weeks to come," he said. "That's one of the challenges with all of these is that the whole world wants to help when it's happening and the day after. But ... after the water has receded and people are rebuilding their houses, when we reach that stage, we may need end up needing volunteers to help those that we are sheltering during this."
Luke Glaser, a Louisville native who now teaches at Hazard High School while also serving as a Hazard city commissioner, said eastern Kentucky is a resilient region, and they're ready to help each other.
"Hardship is nothing new to people," he said. "Natural disasters are, unfortunately, nothing new to this area. Maybe not to this extent, but it's not the first time we've rolled up our sleeves and helped our neighbors ...
"We're in help-your-neighbor mode down here, which is kind of a default setting. I'm just constantly overwhelmed by the kindness of people and the ability of those to give who often don't have as much as some other people."
Glaser said people on the ground appreciate everyone trying to help, but what they need right now is money. If you can, donate to one of the organizations above, and the money will go directly to those who most need it.
Local companies are also looking to lend a hand, like Morehead-based apparel company "New Frontier." Co-founder Joshua Ravensraft created an "Eastern Kentucky Strong" shirt shortly after the flooding began. It's available online for $20 at the link above. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky.
"I started seeing images of family members and friends posting about the flooding, and it was an immediate decision from us to act," Ravenscraft said. "We aren't focused on numbers or a certain amount of tees. Whatever it may be, give back in any manner even, if it's in a small way. It's important."