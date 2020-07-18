LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Political leaders around Kentuckiana shared tributes to late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a celebrated leader of America's civil rights movement who spent decades representing Georgia in Congress.
Lewis, who died Friday at age 80 after a bout with advanced pancreatic cancer, was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
Lewis also joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. He spoke to the vast crowd just before King delivered his epochal "I Have a Dream" speech.
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Lewis, whom the governor called, "the conscience of this country."
"The country and the commonwealth are better because of the unflinching courage and strength of John Lewis," Beshear wrote in a tweet. "He never wavered in his quest for a more perfect union. He became an unparalleled giant in the fight for justice and equality.
"... We must continue his march for a more just and equitable country."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
In a statement, McConnell said, "Our nation's history has only bent towards justice because great men like John Lewis took it upon themselves to help bend it. Our nation will never forget this American hero."
"I will never forget joining hands with John as Congress sang We Shall Overcome at a 2008 ceremony honoring his friend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr," McConnell wrote in a tweet. "It could not have been more humbling to consider what he had suffered and sacrificed so those words could be sung in that place."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
"Thinking today of John Lewis and his inspirational and courageous lifelong leadership in the fight for civil rights, justice and equity," Fischer wrote in a tweet. "May we all be willing to engage in 'good trouble' to achieve his dream."
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
"The life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis will not soon be forgotten," Cameron wrote in a tweet. "His fight against injustice and work for equality will resonate in the American conscience for generations."
Rep. John Yarmuth
"From the Edmund Pettus Bridge to the halls of Congress, it was an honor to walk with you, learn from you, and call you my friend & brother," Yarmuth wrote in a tweet. "You taught me what #GoodTrouble was all about, and I will carry your words & your fight forward in all that I do.
"Thank you, @repjohnlewis."
Yarmuth also shared a photo of Lewis he took on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during a sit-in in 2016 to "demand action on commonsense gun legislation."
"The only time I’ve broken the 'No Photos' rule on the House floor was to take this photo," Yarmuth wrote of the picture. "This man, in this moment, leading us all in demanding changes to protect Americans from gun violence was a moment I had to capture. We have so much of his work to carry on."
Rep. Andy Barr
"I join every American in expressing my gratitude for the life and contributions of Congressman John Lewis," wrote Barr, a Republican who represents District 6. "I am praying for his family and his community."
Rep. James Comer
"Saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague & civil rights legend @repjohnlewis," wrote Comer, a Republican representing District 1. "Few people make such a difference in so many lives. Rep Lewis was beloved & respected by everyone who ever worked with him. It was an honor to know him.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also ordered flags to be flow at half-staff Saturday in Lewis' honor.
"Lewis empowered millions to find their voice through his persuasive passion for needed change," Holcomb wrote in a tweet. "The Lewis Legacy will carry forward as we continue the work he devoted his life to achieving."
