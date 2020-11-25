LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses in Kentucky and southern Indiana need your support more than ever this year after taking a big financial hit due to the restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local retailers are running specials for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in addition to their big day, Small Business Saturday.
"Whether it's a restaurant that's selling a gift card, or maybe a massage therapist that's selling a gift card -- or who knows, a new set of tires -- there's all kinds of things that you can purchase and give the gift of the holiday season by supporting those small businesses and helping out the friends and family that you love," said Wendy Dant Chesser, the president of One Southern Indiana.
Many Kentucky and southern Indiana stores are adapting with the times and launching online shopping, curbside pick-up and even delivery services to compete with big box stores.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance says there is more than one reason why it is imperative to shop local.
"More of the money that you spend at a local independent business is going to stay recirculating in our local economy," said Rebecca Rubenstein of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. "You can spend $100 at a chain and only $14 would stay here in Louisville, where if you spent that with a local, more like $55 would stay recirculating here in our community."
To search small businesses you can support visit One Southern Indiana online and search through the member directory.
You can find a list of local businesses in Louisville on Louisville's Independent Business Alliance page.
For more on Small Business Saturday events click here.
Soon, ShopLocalLou.com will go live. It will be a site that features different local Louisville stores and items they have to offer.
