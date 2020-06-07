LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Kentucky Alliance against Racial and Political Repression on Sunday demanded that Mayor Greg Fischer fire the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.
"We are demanding that Mayor Fischer takes lead on this and shows the community that he is in support of the community by firing these officers and risk any backlash associated by firing these officers," alliance member Brad Harrison said.
Community members including Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, and state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, also demanded police reform, funding for small black-owned businesses and an end to what it said was "over-policing" in the city's black neighborhoods.
Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in a raid in which they served a "no-knock" warrant, a practice that Dorsey and other council members plan to curb.
"A no-knock warrant has nothing to do with the preservation of life. It has everything to do with preserving evidence, property," she said.
The organization hopes that Louisville residents, especially young people, will contact their lawmakers to demand change.
