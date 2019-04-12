LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All schools in Kentucky will soon be tobacco-free.
A new law bans all tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigs and chewing tobacco, on all school campuses. It applies to students, teachers, staff members and parents.
Tobacco products will also be barred from sporting events and inside district-owned vehicles, like school buses.
The new law, signed by Gov. Matt Bevin, aims to reduce youth smoking by limiting kids' exposure to it. It comes at a time when some health officials call teenager vaping an epidemic.
"For vaping, what it means is you just can't do it on campus," said Bonnie Hackbarth with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. "So kids won't be seeing that example, and they won't be allowed to do it on campus, even if they are of age, 18 or older."
Jefferson County Public Schools is already tobacco-free, but some nearby school districts are not.
The new law takes effect in July 2020.
