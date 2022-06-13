LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is World Blood Donor Day, and the Kentucky Blood Center wants people thinking about donating.
While World Blood Donor Day is a way to say thanks to area donors, KBC said there is still a critical need for blood donations.
Usually, summer months are slower for blood donations.
A blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the U.S., but just 3% of Americans donate blood.
To make an appointment to donate blood, click here.
