LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 30 years, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is now charging admission, and only people 21 years and older can attend.
The crafts, kids games and some vendors are gone to allow more than 35 distilleries to give tastings and cocktails. The festival goes from Sept. 16-19.
The festival set a limit of 7,000 tickets, which are already sold out.
There's also a new event called "Cheers to Bardstown" occurring this weekend that features live music, food trucks and family fun. It's free and open to children, and goes from Sept. 16-18.
