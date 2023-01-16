LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals.
Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Hawks received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed.
This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th all-time title, All Girl's 13th championship and first since 2018. The Small Coed squad won its first title in its first-ever chance.
Western Kentucky University's All Girl Team placed first in the D1A All Girl Division. The Tops were in seventh place in semi-finals, but were able to hit their performance and win by five points.
This is WKU head coach Alli Lumpkin's third title in three years. She started coaching the Hilltoppers in 2020.
University of Kentucky's D1A Coed team took home second place. The Cats have won 24 national championships in program history, which is more than any other school in the history of the competition.
Eastern Kentucky University also took home silver medals in the D1 Small Coed Division.
Northern Kentucky University received third place in D1 Small Coed Gameday.
The UCA Championship was held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.