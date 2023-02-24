LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company took it upon itself to help people hundreds of miles away dealing with spilled toxic chemicals following a train derailment.
HealthyR, a health screening company in Kentucky decided to help the donation effort in East Palestine, Ohio.
Founder Stacey Finster said she grew up in the area and her father lives in the East Palestine area.
She said as she watched the reports through a screen and began to fear for the health of her father and others who live there.
Finster and her company employees decided to help in the way that they could, by gathering up needed water and health kits and hand-delivering the supplies to neighbors there.
"These are families that have been there for multiple generations, right?" said Finster. "And what broke my heart and touched me the most is that I had people coming up to me saying, 'you know, I don’t know if there’s going to be a town here in two years, like I'm afraid this is going to be a ghost town. This is where I raised my children."
Finster fears the next hurdle for families in East Palestine are the new health problems they will be diagnosed with and the subsequent treatment.
She encourages anyone who is able to help to do so.
