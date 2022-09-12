LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Kentucky's biggest names in music are holding a benefit concert next month in Lexington.
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers announced Monday they are performing Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena with proceeds supporting the flood relief and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky following this summer's deadly flooding.
KENTUCKY💙RISING. Stapleton + Yoakam + Childers. Join us Tues, Oct. 11 for a benefit concert to help those affected by recent flooding! 100% of net proceeds will go to Eastern Kentucky! Tix on-sale Friday, Sept. 16. #kentuckystrong #rupparena #lexington #country pic.twitter.com/xxnxNOjgZS— Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) September 12, 2022
According to organizers, 100% of the net proceeds will be be donated to eastern Kentucky and will also support long-term flood recovery projects.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here. The price of a ticket has not been revealed yet.
