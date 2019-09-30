LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival President Mike Berry is hanging up his iconic colored Derby Festival blazer and heading for retirement.
Monday was Berry's last day on the job as president of the Kentucky Derby Festival and it was celebrated with a retirement party. Mayor Greg Fischer presented him with a special proclamation from the city of Louisville.
Mike Berry will be replaced as president by Matt Gibson, who has been with KDF since 1997.
