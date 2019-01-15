LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum has welcomed a pint-sized addition.
Tatanka replaces Winston, the beloved miniature horse who passed away last May after spending 23 years at the museum. His name is a Native American word for buffalo.
The pinto pony is the new companion pony to the Kentucky Derby Museum's resident thoroughbred Populist Politics.
No one knows Tatanka's exact foaling date, so the museum declared today as his official birthday.
He celebrated his fourth birthday with a party and a carrot cake.
"He seems to really enjoy seeing all the guests come back, and he kind of gets a little, spirited and has fun back there," said Lindsay English, communications manager for the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Guests can visit Tatanka by visiting the newly renovated cafe at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Guests do not have to pay admission.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.