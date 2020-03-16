LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 146th running of The Kentucky Derby will be postponed until the first Saturday in September, multiple sources told WDRB News, the latest sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was postponed until June.
The Derby will be postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5. This is generally about the time the Kentucky State Fair is held.
The Derby is a consistent $400 million economic boon for Louisville with two weeks of events and celebration in the city, including Thunder Over Louisville.
The race is just the latest event to be delayed in America's rush to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Every major professional and collegiate event has been canceled or postponed, and many states have outright bans on gathers of above a few hundred people.
A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday to formally announce the move. A decision has not be made on the status of Thunder Over Louisville.
This story will be updated.
