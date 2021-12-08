LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father in western Kentucky is facing a sex trafficking charge for allegedly selling his juvenile daughter.
In a release, Kentucky State Police said it launched an investigation in November, after learning the juvenile gave birth in March 2021.
Diego Alonzo-Perez, 34 of Beaver Dam, is charged with Human Trafficking - Commercial Sex Activity for allegedly selling his daughter to Lucas Mateo, 20 of Beaver Dam.
KSP said the juvenile had been living with Mateo since August 2020. He is charged with Rape, 3rd Degree.
Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, Kentucky.
KSP continues to investigate the case. It is reminding the public to be aware of the signs of human trafficking, which can include signs of physical and mental abuse. Individuals may also appear to be fearful or submissive and afraid to speak on their own behalf.
If you suspect someone is involved in or is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. To learn more about the warning signs of human trafficking, click here.
