LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for information about two bull elk poached in Knott County, Ky.
The department said on Facebook that two bull elk were poached on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Ball Creek area of Knott County in Eastern Kentucky. A $4,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the poacher(s).
Anyone with information can call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-25-ALERT, or KSP in Hazard, Kentucky at (606) 435-6069.
