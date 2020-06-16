TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people have lost their lives on Kentucky lakes since Memorial Day, and state officials are warning that risks rise along with temperatures.
On any given day more than 1,000 boats can be on the water at Taylorsville Lake. Although the lake itself has not seen any drownings this year, other large Kentucky lakes and rivers have.
“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” said Joel Mchone who was fishing along the lake with his wife and three children. “Keep in mind where they are, and while fun can be had, accidents happen quickly, too.”
The sunny 80 degree temperatures made the lake a popular place, but Mchone says it’s no reason to let your guard down when it comes to water safety.
“If it’s an old anchor line off a boat or if it’s a tree so there is just a lot of unforeseen dangers beyond the obvious when it comes to any body of water,” he said.
Nine people have died in Kentucky lakes and rivers in the last nine days, and 15 have died since Memorial Day.
As the temperatures heat up and more people head outdoors, the Taylorsville – Spencer County Fire District says that risk of someone drowning gets higher.
“We hate hearing anybody losing their life any time or in the water but there is not any rhyme or reason to it,” said Battalion Chief Jamie Scott.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says many of the deaths have been boating accidents where someone jumps off and doesn’t know how deep the water is – or swims in an area they’re not familiar with.
In most of those cases, life vests were not worn — whether it’s by a boater, kayaker, or swimmer.
“Make sure you have your PFDs on, your life jackets. That is going to be your first line of safety as far as drowning,” Scott said.
Safety officials also remind all boaters to have a fire extinguisher onboard and those in the water to never swim alone.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.