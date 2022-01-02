LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s one of the largest flea markets in the country and this weekend the Kentucky Expo Center was taken over by thousands of people wanting the best deals.
“It's better than nothing from two years ago. You got to look at the glass half full,” said Alex Ainger who has a 150-foot-long table and is set up right at the entrance to the sale.
It’s that mentality many of those here also have. After last year’s official New Year’s market was canceled and moved to May, vendors and shoppers alike are hoping to make up for it…so far so good.
Diannea Comstock attends every year…never coming with a list but rather an open mind.
“Is there really something for everybody here? There is. If you can't find something here then you're not going to find it anywhere,” said Comstock. “You've got toys, you've got AVON, you've got yard flags, yard art, perfume, make-up...don't recommend that.”
Some of the vendors, like Ainger, come from several states away. It’s four days of seeing familiar faces and haggling for the best deals – especially on the last day.
“I'm a see it, feel it, touch it, sniff it - I can't do that online at brick-and-mortar stores don't have a lot of the unique things that you can find at a flea market,” said Comstock.
Many of the vendors including Ainger are glad to be back to sell some of the items they could not last year.
“This last year I came in with a new policy. My goal is one dollar a day. If I make one dollar, I made my goal and can be happy, send good vibes.
