LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is putting $1 million toward fighting human trafficking, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
Kentucky was one of four states who received a $1 million grant to dedicate to human trafficking from the U.S. Department of Justice's office for victims of crime.
Beshear said the money will help address findings from University of Louisville's two-year research project on victims of human trafficking.
"This tool is going to help us identify those that need help that might not be in that place yet to ask for it," Beshear said. "It's going to protect children. It's going to save lives."
The study recommends that family members be held accountable, as child trafficking often happens at the hands of family members, researcher Jennifer Middletown, an associate professor at UofL Kent School of Work, found.
The study also recommends that forensic interviews be conducted at child advocacy centers, as it can help confirm the cases, according to a news release.
With the help of the funding, an advisory council on human trafficking and child labor prevention and awareness will also be created in Kentucky.
Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, released the following statement, in part, Wednesday:
"It will take the combined efforts of the Beshear administration, Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, leaders in the general assembly, our critically important child advocacy centers across the state, as well as public and private agencies and concerned members of the community to truly make an impact and end the trafficking and exploitation of Kentucky’s kids."
