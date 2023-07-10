LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that crews broke ground on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of a fallen officer.
The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility in Richmond will be nearly 43,000 square feet and will include a 50-yard long, 30-lane firing range.
Cash died in the line of duty on May 16, 2022, while serving as Chief Deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff's Office. He was valedictorian of Kentucky State Police Academy Class of 1989.
"Jody Cash was a remarkable Kentuckian who dedicated more than two decades to serving and protecting the people of the commonwealth through his career in law enforcement," Beshear said in a news release Monday. "Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss. I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come."
The facility will allow officers to learn intensive and specialized training methods.
"Our purpose here is to provide Kentucky police officers with basic and in service training to most of the common wealth's officers," said Nicolai Jilek, commissioner of criminal justice training for the state.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.
