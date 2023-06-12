LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is pleading for help as its shelter reaches capacity.
KHS said more animals are being surrendered or abandoned, adoptions have slowed, and every adult dog kennel is full.
It is in urgent need of adopters and fosters.
"We're asking people if you do have space in your home and your hearts — even if it's just temporarily to provide a foster home — that would make a huge difference for the animals," said Andrea Blair, interim public relations and marketing director at KHS.
Through the end of Monday, the adoption fee is waived for dogs that weigh more than 40 pounds.
