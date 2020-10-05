LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reached a grim milestone over the weekend, reporting the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus in a single day with 1,275, while Indiana reported 835 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 125,976.
The Indiana State Department of Health said seven more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,454. In Kentucky, the state reported 1,214 people have died from COVID-19 as of Monday.
"It shows that we have to do better," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a rare weekend COVID-19 update on Oct. 3. "Folks, everybody now needs to be wearing a mask."
Saturday marked the fourth time in five days that Kentucky has reported more than 1,000 new cases. Of the new cases, 66 were from children ages 18 and younger, and 27 were in children ages 5 and younger, the governor's office said.
"We're getting back to more of our normal lives. People are going back to school, so there's more contacts," said Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Medical Group. "Human beings are very social beings, and we just have to be vigilant."
To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported in Indiana and more than 1.5 million people have been tested in Kentucky.
"If we bear down an wear a mask and do those things that are smart, we're going to positively impact this disease," Flynn said. "While 80% of people or more will do fine, we have to be very selfish for those people that may not do fine."
Indiana has reported more than 126,000 cases statewide and Kentucky has reported more than 73,000.
"We've got to do what it takes to stop it. That's all of it," Beshear said. "No more being casual. It's time to be urgent."
