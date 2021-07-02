LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a thank you to local service members, Kentucky Kingdom is offering discounts for military members and their families this weekend.
Kentucky Kingdom is giving the discounts through Monday, July 5, for Military Appreciation Days and the Fourth of July.
Military personnel can get up to 6 tickets for $19.95 apiece. Those who purchase their tickets at Fort Campbell or Fort Knox can get them for $16.
To receive the discount, a valid military ID, DD214, veteran I.D. or other form of military ID is required at the ticket booth.
