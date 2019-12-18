LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky congressman wants to make insulin more affordable for the millions of people who suffer from diabetes.
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) joined three other lawmakers to introduce the Lower Insulin Costs Now Act. He says insulin hasn't changed in decades, and there's no reason the price has suddenly spiked.
A recent congressional investigation found the price of insulin is hurting uninsured people who are forced to pay the high cost. The goal of the bill is to reduce the cost of insulin by getting cheaper generic insulin to the market faster.
More than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.