LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has the highest lung cancer rates in the country.
That's according to a new study from the American Lung Association. The state also ranks 42nd in survival rates, and 45th in early diagnosis rates.
Indiana ranks 46th overall.
The third annual report finds that more Americans are surviving the disease, as the nationwide five-year lung cancer survival rate of 22.6% reflects a 13% improvement over the past five years.
“Much more can and must be done in Kentucky to prevent the disease and support those facing it. It is critically important that our elected officials repeal the state law that prohibits city and county governments from passing local tobacco control ordinances," said Shannon Baker, Advocacy Director for the Lung Association in a statement.
Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths, and it’s estimated that 4.890 Kentucky residents will be diagnosed with this disease in 2020.
