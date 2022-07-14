LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lottery winner used her good luck to help others.
Crystal Dunn of Louisville won more than $146,000 through the Kentucky Lottery's Bank Buster Jackpot game online. She received a $103,000 check after taxes.
After depositing the check, Dunn stopped at Meijer on Preston Highway to buy $2,000 in gift cards. She then walked around the store, giving gift cards to random people.
"I got an unexpected gift and I believe in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along," Dunn said.
Dunn said she plans to use the rest of the money for things like buying a car and paying off bills.
