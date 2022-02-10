LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery are looking for the next Derby City Fanatic.
Along with a front row seat at the Thunder Over Louisville air show and a spot at other big festival events, the lucky winner of a contest to be the "Thundernator" will press the button to start the fireworks show.
The prize also includes tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Thurby and a tour of Churchill Downs.
In order to enter, participants must sign in or register for a Fun Club account on the Kentucky Lottery's website. That's where participants will submit a non-winning $5 KENO or Cash Pop ticket to enter the Derby City Fanatic contest.
It's the first time the contest has been held in two years, since festivities have been curtailed because of the pandemic.
"To be dark in our traditional format in our last two years, it's extremely exciting for us to come back this year, not only as someone who brings those festival traditions, but the economic impact bringing the community together and getting to celebrate that long-time spring tradition is just magical," said Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson.
Participants have until March 20 to enter. The winner will be chosen on March 22.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.