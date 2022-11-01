LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big money is on the line with Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, and the Kentucky Lottery wants to give out free chances to win.
Wednesday's jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the second-largest in Powerball history.
The cash option for the jackpot is just under $600 million.
Officials with the Kentucky Lottery will hand out a limited number of coupons for free Powerball tickets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kroger on Mud Lane.
People can start lining up at 10 a.m. for the giveaway, which is limited to one coupon per person while they last.
To check numbers and purchase a Powerball ticket, click here.
