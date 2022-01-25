LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Frankfort say they've arrested burglar who stole women's underwear from various homes at a mobile home park.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old John Hawkins III, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, was arrested on Saturday after a "lengthy investigation."
The sheriff's office says Hawkins was suspected of breaking into several mobile homes at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort in the summer of 2021 and stealing women's underwear.
According to police, deputies executed a search warrant at Hawkins' home and discovered 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from homes in Franklin County.
Hawkins was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Police are looking for additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Hawkins is asked to call Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.
