LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After having to walk miles to get groceries, a Kentucky man will now have an easier way to get around.
Jeremy Yeager was gifted a refurbished Toyota Camry by Geico the Louisville Collision Center. The donation is part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program.
Yeager lives in Pikeville, Kentucky, where there isn't public transportation. After Yeager's car broke down, he had to walk places like the grocery store.
The carpenter will now have a reliable car that can help him get to job sites.
"It's just unbelievable," Yeager said. "It's a hard world out there. There's a lot of evil, bad. It's nice to be surrounded by good for a change."
Yeager plans to visit his children as the first thing he does with the car.
